HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.(Pexels)
By Shannon Kane and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:33 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB/WFIE/Gray News) - Authorities are warning iPhone users of one of the features from the newest iPhone update.

The feature called “NameDrop” is enabled by default with the new update. Anyone with this feature can place their phone next to your iPhone or your child’s iPhone and automatically receive their contact information.

Police said information passed to another phone could include a picture, phone number, email address and more.

To disable this feature, police said to go into your iPhone settings, click general, then airdrop and shut off “bringing devices together.”

According to WFIE, officials with Apple said the contacts won’t be shared unless you choose to share your contact card and receive the other person’s.

NameDrop will also cancel if the two iOS devices are moved away from each other or the iPhone is locked before the transfer completes.

Some iPhone users who commented on the Watertown Police Department’s Facebook post said they recently updated their phone and would have never known about this feature, WFSB reported.

Copyright 2023 WFIE/WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homes threatened by erosion on Oahu's North Shore are spared by recent high surf
Massive surf spares homes, but snarls North Shore traffic
Authorities are asking for help finding 4 people, all missing in unrelated cases
Authorities are asking for help finding 4 people, all missing in unrelated cases
HPD North Shore ATV incident prompts concerns
Close encounter between police ATV and kids on beach raises questions about training, resources
Crowds flock to Ala Moana for Black Friday deals.
Hawaii’s biggest malls see big crowds, parking gridlock on Black Friday
At the time of the incident, MFD said ocean conditions were “very rough.”
MFD suspends search for visitor swept out to sea off West Maui

Latest News

People participate in a show of solidarity with hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, near the...
Hamas releases third group of hostages as part of truce and says it will seek to extend the deal
A counterfeit watch, with the authentic version valuing over $3 million, was seized by Customs...
CBP seizes fake watch that could be worth over $3 million if it was authentic
Sunshine with windward and mauka showers will be drifting leeward on Sunday and Monday...
First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and dry today, dangerous surf for North and West facing shorelines
Honolulu Police are investigating an attempted murder in Waianae Sunday morning.
HPD investigating early morning attempted murder in Waianae