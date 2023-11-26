HI Now Daily
North Korea has a satellite spying on Hawaii and Guam. A security expert explains why we should care.

Joining us to explain is retired Air Force Lt Gen Dan "Fig" Leaf.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:15 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Conflicts between Hamas and Israel, Russia and Ukraine, and China and Taiwan dominate the headlines, but military experts believe North Korea’s new spy satellite shows the Korean peninsula remains a major threat, especially to our islands.

Last week, North Korea released photos of leader Kim Jung Un looking at photos of Pearl Harbor, Hickam Air Force Base and military bases on Guam it claims were taken by the satellite.

Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan “Fig” Leaf joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to explain the issue. He’s a former Deputy Commander of US Pacific Command, former Vice Commander of Air Force Space Command and a security expert on North Korea.

He said the arms race continues with missile tests and support from Russia, despite United Nations sanctions and a U.S. strategy of deterrence through its alliance with South Korea.

He also talked about an upcoming North Korean Human Rights Hawaii Conference on Dec. 4 at the Hawaii Convention Center. Attendees will discuss deplorable conditions inside North Korea, with current policies unable to help innocent North Koreans.

Leaf said the spy satellite’s capabilities are unimportant, but it builds internal prestige for Kim Jong Un against external enemies and allows continued advancement in missile capability.

He added that UN sanctions are not working without Russian and Chinese commitment and believes a new approach is needed to truly resolve the 73-year long Korean War. The armistice signed in 1953 that paused fighting is not a formal peace.

For information on the conference, visit GlobalStrategyKorea.com or contact 202-394-7005 and info@onekoreanetwork.com.

