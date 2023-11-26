Local thrift shop Harbors Vintage hosts marketplace to support up-and-coming designers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Harbors Vintage is hosting its biggest event of the year this weekend, a marketplace that shines the spotlight on small business owners and new brands, while providing support for their start-up journey.

The two-day Harbors Market runs today and Sunday from 12-4 p.m.

Gabrielle Ader, store manager of Harbors Vintage on 1269 S. Beretania Street, says their Small Business Saturday event is much more than just supporting local, but also providing an entrepreneurship space for everyone to grow.

“So part of our mission here at Harbors Vintage is we really wanna host a space and a community for people who are starting out their brands. We really wanna support the people who are starting out by hosting these markets and through hosting these markets. It’s a way for people to check out other local businesses, not just vintage clothing, but people who just have their own brands and people who want to be able to have their own businesses and make a name for themselves,” Ader said.

Many of the vendors participating are lifetime friends and people that have supported the store as well as some new people as well.

“We curate our market so that it has a good mixture of people that do vintage clothing, people with their own brands, people who make their own products and then other people who have their own like food trucks or like snacks and beverages as well,” Ader said.

Ader hopes that when people are shopping they choose small businesses where the money will go a long way versus a huge corporation or department store.

Harbors Vintage will be running numerous deals, including 15% off most items plus 10% on some of Harbors brands as well as a huge $10 pile.

Over 15 vendors will be featured at the market, including Always Apparel, Arc VNTG, Axis Clothing Co., and Aloha Thrift Kloset 808.

Its second location in the International Market Place will have some deals.

For more information, follow Harbors Vintage on Instagram.

