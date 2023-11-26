La Ku’oko’a celebrations held across state to celebrate Independence Day of Hawaiian Kingdom

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Across Hawaii, La Kuʻokoʻa celebrations to mark the Independence Day of the Hawaiian Kingdom.

One La Ku’oko’a event was held in Kailua on Saturday.

The holiday falls on Nov. 28, when England and France formally recognized the Kingdom of Hawaii in 1843.

“Honestly, driving down the street approaching Kalepulu this morning, as soon as I took the turn, I saw all of the beautiful HI Hawaii. I’m just so excited to see all the flags flying here today,” Kehaulani Enos from Halau’ Ilima Ku Kahaka said.

La Kuokoa is not an official state holiday that allows paid leave for government workers, but it is designated as a day of remembrance.

“The independence that we all have within us, the love for our land, the love for our people, our Hawaii.”

The Bishop Museum is hosting a celebration on Tuesday night with activities, an exhibit, plus a panel of speakers.

It starts at 5:30 p.m. and runs til 8:30 p.m.

