Incident involving an HPD ATV and a child on the beach raises questions about training and resources

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are growing concerns about training for HPD officers after a close encounter on a North Shore beach involving keiki and officers patrolling on ATV’S.

The Honolulu Police Department is short hundreds of officers as several communities call for more patrols to address violent crime in their area.

A recent incident on Oahu’s North Shore is prompting questions about how resources are being used and if officers are getting all the training they need.

Its a video of three HPD officers patrolling on ATV’s near sunset beach last week Saturday morning that’s prompting questions about leadership within the department.

John McCarthy used to be HPD’s second in command before leaving the department two years ago.

He’s says he’s becoming increasingly concerned about officers not getting proper training.

“Why we do have three officers on an almost empty beach,” said McCarthy. “This is just a serious of incidents that keep happening.”

Witnesses say the officer involved immediately stopped make sure the kids were not harmed.

“She was very apologetic and said she’s a mother and feels bad and I said hey sister its not your fault its your commanding officers fault he should of advised you on how to approach it,” said one witness.

McCarthy agrees, saying it highlights a bigger problem.

“You are short 400 officers and you can put three on an almost empty beach. It kind of doesn’t make sense. So, it brings into question, the training, the supervision and leadership of HPD,” said McCarthy.

In a statement, HPD said:

“The Department is currently looking into the incident. While ATVs are an important tool for beach patrol, the safety of everyone in the area is foremost.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.