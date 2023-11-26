HI Now Daily
HPD investigating early morning attempted murder in Waianae

Honolulu Police are investigating an attempted murder in Waianae Sunday morning.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:23 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police are investigating an attempted murder in Waianae Sunday morning.

Police say the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at Mauna Lahilahi Beach Park on Farrington Highway, between Orange Street and Makaha Valley Road.

Police and paramedics were on scene.

It’s still unclear what led up to the incident.

Honolulu police are investigating.

This story will be updated.

