First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and dry today, dangerous surf for North and West facing shorelines

Sunshine with windward and mauka showers will be drifting leeward on Sunday and Monday morning/midday.

By afternoon Monday, we’ll start to see changes; a Kona low will develop, bringing potentially heavy rain and thunderstorms, starting with Kauai and O’ahu Tuesday, then spreading to the rest of the state late Tuesday into the weekend.

FIRST ALERT for the potential of heavy rainfall and flooding from Tuesday into the weekend. Significant Snowfall remains in the forecast for summits and higher slopes of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa on Hawaii Island.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY: Surf will slowly decline as an HSA continues for affected north- and west-facing shores throughout the day. Surf heights should dip below advisory levels by Monday. A moderate medium-period northwest swell is expected sometime in the middle of the week.

The Small Craft Advisory (SCA) remains in place for most waters through today for a combination of the large northwest swell and increasing easterly trade winds. The SCA will scale back to just the typically windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island by this evening as the swell declines.

