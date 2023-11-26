First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry Sunday, but a very wet week ahead

Mostly dry conditions should prevail through Sunday afternoon. But we have a First Alert for the potential for heavy rain and flooding from Tuesday into the weekend, starting with Kauai as soon as Tuesday and the rest of the islands Wednesday through the end of the week. It’s still far too early to talk about rainfall amounts of where the heaviest rain will fall, but southerly kona winds will mean leeward areas will as likely to experience heavy downpours as windward areas.

In surf, a High Surf Advisory has replaced the high surf warning for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and the north shores of Maui. Waves should fall below advisory levels Sunday. The high surf advisory for the west shores of the island of Hawaii has been canceled.

