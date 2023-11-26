8 Maui-owned businesses you can support this Small Business Saturday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Small Business Saturday is here! Shop local and support Maui’s economy by shopping Maui-owned businesses.

Here are eight different Maui shops you need to check out.

1. Sustainable jewelry and apparel made from eco-conscious materials from Wings Hawaii

Wings Hawaii specializes in handmade jewelry and clothing made with aloha.

2. Crackseed goodies from your childhood from Obachans

Looking for the perfect snack to remind you of your childhood? From li thing lychee drops to peach rings to rock salt plums, Obachans has it all!

3. Eco-friendly and ethically manufactured swimwear and accessories from Malo Kai

A swimsuit you feel great about purchasing and look great while wearing!

4. Coffee Sampler Pack from Maui Coffee Co.

The finest 100% Maui coffee delivered straight to you. This popular sampler pack is a great way to try out 100% Hawaiian Maui and Kauai coffees.

5. Hand-crafted women’s small bags and accessories from La’iku Hawaii

Scrunchies, pareos, and key fobs from La’iku Hawaii will be the perfect stocking stuffers this Christmas season.

6. Maui Love Gift Box from Maui Cookie Lab.

Delicious, freshly baked cookies shipped nationwide with a portion of all orders donated to Maui Strong and Maui Humane Society - what more could you need?!

7. Shop a variety of lavender-infused products from Ali’i Lavender Farm

Ali’i Lavender Farms is located in the hills of Kula, and their lavender-infused products are made using as many natural, botanical, and organic ingredients as often as possible.

8. Rainbow Mushroom Honey Collection set from Bee Nourished Healing Products

This Maui company is focused on saving the bees and sharing exquisite honey with the world.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.