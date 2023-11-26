HI Now Daily
38-foot sailboat sinks overnight in Maunalua Bay

A 38-foot Hans Christian sailboat sank in Maunalua Bay late night Thursday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:52 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 38-foot Hans Christian sailboat sank in Maunalua Bay late night Thursday.

According to the owner, the boat was being worked on Thanksgiving Day and sank that night.

Video of the sinking boat appeared on social media Friday afternoon.

We’ve reached out to the Coast Guard and DLNR.

We’ll keep you updated with information as it becomes available.

