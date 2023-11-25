This year, Honolulu Marathon’s top finishers get more than prize money ... they get real gold

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 30,000 runners are entered in the Honolulu Marathon next month, and the top finishers will get more than prize money.

SGC is located here in Ginza, and this is the company’s first year making the Honolulu Marathon’s finisher medals.

But for the top men and women finishers, their hardware will be made of real gold — 202.3 grams and worth around $15,000.

Even the Olympic medals are not gold. But these are real gold.

The choice to make it 202.3 grams is for the year 2023.

SGC’s CEO Yutaka Tsuchiya says gold is the ultimate good luck charm.

It’s rare. It doesn’t tarnish. It’s durable yet virtually indestructible. And it comes from the earth.

“Gold is valued everywhere in the world. Everybody wants to invest in gold. Gold keeps shining. The value doesn’t go down, so you can pass it on for generations,” SGC CEO Yutaka Tsuchiya said.

The precious metal takes many forms inside the company’s exclusive all-gold gallery — clocks, statues, a Dole Banana.

Even a ceremonial tea set — fully functional and dishwasher safe.

As a 3x finisher of the Honolulu Marathon, Tsuchiya san says he’s honored to be giving back to an event that has changed his life.

“I ran the Honolulu marathon for the first time at 60 years old. Then again, at 62 and 64. It was an amazing experience. Anyone in the world can participate,” Tsuchiya said.

SGC created the medals for the winners and the 30,000 hopeful finishers, which took about six months.

The front design shows a runner with the trade winds blowing, and the perimeter is decorated with a kapa pattern.

On the back is the view of Diamond Head from Waikiki Beach with the SGC logo and a honu, a creature loved in Japan and Hawaii and a symbol of longevity.

For those who cross the finish line after 26.2 miles, Tsuchiya san says he hopes his medals will remind them of their momentous achievement — for years to come.

