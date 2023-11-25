Support local at Keep It Kaimuki’s Small Business Saturday event

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow)- The Kaimuki business community is holding its own version of Small Business Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today.

“Keep it Kaimuki” takes place at Ali’iolani Elementary School, with free trolley rides that stop throughout the Kaimuki business district, an outdoor marketplace, and keiki activities and workshops.

The event supp

Shoppers can get into the holiday spirit with free trolley rides throughout Kaimuki, complimentary holiday activities and photo opportunities and visit over 40

orts local businesses and encourages a collaborative experience from both vendors and customers.

Keola Warren, owner of Moké's Bread and Breakfast, has taken part in the annual celebration for over 5 years. and joined HNN’S Sunrise Weekends to showcase some of the restaurant’s lunch and breakfast specials, such as lilikoi pancakes, strawberry and mahi salad, homemade corned beef hash, house-cut rib eye, loco Moké, and Moké Nui Omelette.

“We’ve been supper fortunate to be apart of the Kaimuki community and Keep it Kaimuki is our way of celebrating Small Business Saturday as well as highlighting the neighborhood,” Warren said.

Small businesses like Moké's take part in Keep it Kaimuki Saturday because it provides a unique platform to showcase unique businesses while building strong relationships.

Warren said that many of the local businesses have came a long way especially overcoming the pandemic and continue to have these events to showcase the diverse selection Kaimuki has to offer.

This is the seventh year they are hosting this free, family-friendly event where there will be complimentary photos, exclusive sales and entertainment from Da Brewz, Elijah Sky, and Kaleikaumaka.

Other activities include a petting zoo, Keiki bike activities and educational workshops.

There will also be a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Puʻu O Kaimuki Mini Park. starting at 6 p.m.

Moké's Bread and Breakfast is located at 1127 11th Ave. The restaurant is giving away a free lilikoi pancake if you spend $40 or more.

Moke’s has another location at 27 Hoolai St. in Kailua which has been around for 20 years.

For more information, visit keepitkaimuki.com.

For information on Moké's Bread and Breakfast, visit mokeshawaii.com.

