PODCAST: Kaylee Shimizu celebrates 18th birthday while still competing on ‘The Voice’

Hawaii’s Kaylee Shimizu continues to shine on NBC’s “The Voice” as she prepares for the...
Hawaii’s Kaylee Shimizu continues to shine on NBC’s “The Voice” as she prepares for the playoffs round.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:08 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Kaylee Shimizu continues to shine on NBC’s “The Voice” as she prepares for the playoffs round.

The Ewa Beach girl just turned 18 earlier this week.

LISTEN:

The last time Hawaii saw Shimizu, she belted out an incredible version of Aretha Franklin’s “Ain’t No Way” in the knockout round of the competition.

“It’s my all-time favorite now,” Shimizu said. “She was a little tough, but I got her down.”

In a recent interview with Hawaii News Now’s Billy V, Shimizu said she and her family will usually have watch parties where she’ll cheer on her fellow contestants while also critiquing herself.

“I’m like, ‘Well, I could have done that a little better. I could have said this,’ but in the moment I’m just like feeling so happy because I’m like, I worked hard for this moment. I did my best in the moment,” she said.

As Shimizu gets ready for the next round, she said practice makes perfect.

“A lot of vocal lessons. Practicing my song every day, warming up my voice every day because I feel like my vocals are like a muscle. So, like, I need to exercise every day to have it, like, polished and good for the big day, the big performance.”

You can catch Shimizu in the next round of “The Voice” on Monday and Tuesday on KHNL.

