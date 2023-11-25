HI Now Daily
Navy crews recover flight data recorder from downed plane in Kaneohe Bay

Navy crews have recovered the flight data recorder from the downed military plane that’s still sitting in Kaneohe Bay.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:12 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Navy crews have recovered the flight data recorder from the downed military plane that’s still sitting in Kaneohe Bay.

The P-8 aircraft overshot the runway at the Marine Corps Base on Monday.

Navy officials said divers collected the data recorder on Thursday. Divers also surveyed the coral and marine environment around the downed plane to help them formulate a recovery plan that won’t hurt the reef.

State Department of Land and Natural Resources officials continue to monitor the area to watch for any changes in the environment or impacts to wildlife.

Meanwhile on shore, officials said members of the Aircraft Mishap Board, which recently arrived to the island, were assigned to investigate the incident to determine the cause and contributing factors of the mishap.

Military officials also provided more information about the crew’s mission when it overshot the runway.

Officials said the aircraft assigned to Whidbey Island, Washington-based Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 “Skinny Dragons,” was on a detachment in support of maritime homeland defense.

There were nine crewmembers on board — three pilots and six crewmembers. All crewmembers safely evacuated the aircraft and no injuries were reported.

The Navy said a P-8A and crew assigned to VP-40 “Fighting Marlins” arrived in Hawaii on Friday to assume homeland defense coverage.

This story will be updated.

