MFD suspends search for visitor swept out to sea off West Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Fire Department announced Friday that crews have suspended the search for a swimmer who went missing in waters off Kapalua.

MFD said a 42-year-old man from California got washed out after jumping from the rocks and into the ocean in Kapalua, at an area known as “Cliffhouse.”

Officials said they received the report just before 3:40 p.m. Monday. At the time of the incident, MFD said ocean conditions were “very rough.”

Authorities said rescue swimmers were used to help search the area along with crews at the shoreline and by air.

The search was suspended at dark on Thursday. However, if officials receive new information or reports of any potential sightings, they will resume operations.

This story will be updated.

