HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

MFD suspends search for visitor swept out to sea off West Maui

At the time of the incident, MFD said ocean conditions were “very rough.”
At the time of the incident, MFD said ocean conditions were “very rough.”(MFD)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:26 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Fire Department announced Friday that crews have suspended the search for a swimmer who went missing in waters off Kapalua.

MFD said a 42-year-old man from California got washed out after jumping from the rocks and into the ocean in Kapalua, at an area known as “Cliffhouse.”

Officials said they received the report just before 3:40 p.m. Monday. At the time of the incident, MFD said ocean conditions were “very rough.”

Authorities said rescue swimmers were used to help search the area along with crews at the shoreline and by air.

The search was suspended at dark on Thursday. However, if officials receive new information or reports of any potential sightings, they will resume operations.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shops are getting ready to greet customers on the busiest shopping days of the year.
LIST: Plan your 2023 holiday shopping with these Black Friday mall hours
Black Friday traffic
Multiple crashes on H-1 Freeway snarl traffic amid Black Friday shopping rush
Two Hawaii contestants will be in the new Netflix reality series "Squid Game: The Challenge."
These Hawaii contestants are competing in Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’
Surfers take to the waves on Friday at Waimea Bay.
Huge surf declines slightly, but will remain at warning levels into the weekend for most north, west shores
An alleged West Oahu gang leader being held on gambling and drug charges will remain in custody...
Federal judge denies bail for accused West Oahu gang leader

Latest News

Surfers take to the waves on Friday at Waimea Bay.
Huge surf declines slightly, but will remain at warning levels into the weekend for most north, west shores
Three Tables on Oahu's North Shore (Vince Cavataio)
PHOTOS: Huge surf rolls in along north, west shores
Courtroom gavel
Man pleads not guilty to attacking 70-year-old security guard in Downtown Honolulu
Hawaii’s Kaylee Shimizu continues to shine on NBC’s “The Voice” as she prepares for the...
PODCAST: Kaylee Shimizu celebrates 18th birthday while still competing on ‘The Voice’