Massive surf spares homes, but snarls North Shore traffic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An early and bigger-than-expected northwest swell caused havoc for North Shore drivers Friday.

It also provided thrills for surfers and spectators and fear for oceanfront homeowners.

At ground zero for beach erosion, Rocky Point near Sunset Beach, there are about a dozen homeowners in disputes with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources would could lead to millions of dollars in fines.

As the surf rose quickly overnight, Ke Nui Road resident Randy Myers headed to the beach after midnight to check on his neighbors.

“In the middle of the night I heard the surf, I came down and it was way bigger than anyone anticipated but still the direction of the swell was favorable to this beach - even though it’s taken out a lot of sand it’s not causing any damage,” Myers said.

Friday morning the debris in the sand was mostly natural, unlike times where surf has spread sand bags, tarps, wood and plastic from the illegally placed erosion barriers under many homes.

Myers said the ongoing dispute has pitted neighbor against neighbor.

“There’s just some rogue actors out there that are just putting all this stuff on the beach, and then the rest of us have to go clean it up when it washes back into the ocean,” Myers said.

Myers said the erosion was not severe this time, but that’s not a predictor of future risk.

“It just depends on how the storms kick up in the North Pacific,” Myers said. “And just about the time we think we have it figured out, Mother Nature has a different idea.”

The early-season swell did come as a surprise to many, according to Ocean Safety Lt. Kyle Foyle.

“Start with a bang, you know, swell definitely under forecast,” he said. “Surf was a very large and surges this morning especially with that high tide earlier this morning.”

That tide pushed tons of sand across Kamehameha highway at many spots and department of transportation crews tried to keep up, even as occastional large sets brought more sand to the roadway.

“The high tides is really pushed all sand debris in the roads and the houses I’ve heard,” Foyle said. “So, it made it very hazardous even just for people to get out of their houses or go to work today.”

The sand and debris created awkward conditions for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists, who also had to negotiate the surge of spectators lining the highways; especially at legendary Waimea Bay, which provided an early season surfing spectacular.

Overall, it was a good day for Ocean Safety, because the crowds were smaller than expected and the rough ocean seemed to intimidated most onlookers to keep safe distances.

By 4 p.m., Ocean Safety reported lifeguards assisted 19 people to safety, mostly surfers in the heavily patrolled bay.

