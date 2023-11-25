Man pleads not guilty to attacking 70-year-old security guard in Downtown Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 34-year-old man pleaded not guilty on Friday to attacking a 70-year-old security guard in Downtown Honolulu last week, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Jonah Morris is accused of punching and kicking the security guard on Nov. 14. Morris also allegedly struck the security guard with the security guard’s own walking stick.

The alleged attack happened after a security guard asked Morris if he had stolen a mango from a farmer’s market as reported by a vendor, prosecutors said.

Morris was charged with second-degree assault, which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.

“The victim’s age allows us to charge Mr. Morris with a felony when he may have otherwise been charged with a misdemeanor,” said Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm, in a statement. “We will continue to use charging and sentencing laws with stiffer penalties when prosecuting people who harm our kupuna.”

Morris also pleaded not guilty to harassment.

He is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center. His bail has been set at $11,000.

This incident comes less than a month after an elderly security guard was attacked in Ewa Beach. The victim, 81-year-old Wendell Weatherwax, was beaten with a walking cane.

