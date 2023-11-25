HI Now Daily
How you can help animal shelters this holiday season

The Hawaiian Humane Society is hosting several events for people thinking of adopting a pet or want to help ease the burden on our local animal shelters,
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Hawaiian Humane Society is hosting several events for people thinking of adopting a pet or want to help ease the burden on our local animal shelters,

Brandy Shimabukuro from the Hawaiian Humane Society and Marnie, a dog looking for a furever home, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about upcoming promotions and events.

Now through this Sunday, Hawaiian Humane is waiving adoption fees for all animals at both of the Hawaiian Humane Society’s campuses and all off-site partners.

If you’re not able to adopt, Hawaiian Humane has a new short-term foster program for cats called Lap Crashers, similar to Couch Crashers, its short-term foster program for dogs. These programs help to relieve shelter space constraints, and give the animals a break from the shelter environment for 1-2 weeks. Hawaiian Humane provides all of the supplies and veterinary care.

The Hawaiian Humane Society Moiliili Campus is at 2700 Waiʻalae Avenue. The Kosasa Family Campus at Hoopili is at 91-1945 Fort Weaver Road in Ewa Beach.

Sunday, December 10: Windward Pop-Up Adoption Event

  • 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Aloha Home Market, 340 Uluniu Street, Kailua

Saturday, December 16: Santa Paws

  • $25 pet photo session with Santa. Proceeds go towards Hawaiian Humane’s 30+ critical community-driven programs and services
  • 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Neiman Marcus – Ala Moana Center, Level 1

December 18-19: Deck the Howls Reading Events

  • Monday, December 18, 2 – 3:30 p.m. at Moiliili Campus
  • Tuesday, December 19, 2 – 3:30 p.m. – at Kosasa Family Campus
  • Students grades 1 - 5 read to shelter animals waiting for adoption and enjoy fun, holiday-themed activities and treats.
  • Advance registration required: HawaiianHumane.org

Throughout December: Low-cost Microchipping for Pets

  • Hawaiian Humane Society and participating veterinary clinics on Oahu will offer $10 microchipping per pet throughout December.
  • More info: HawaiianHumane.org

