First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry for the weekend with huge surf slowly declining

Generally dry conditions are expected over most of the state through late Sunday with light east-southeast winds. An exception will be Windward Oahu, as convergence clouds pluming off Molokai will bring slow-moving showers with moderate to locally heavy rainfall.

A big First Alert for next week: Be prepared for several days of cloudy, wet and humid weather! Forecast models show a kona low forming to the west of Kauai Sunday and Monday. This will drift eastward toward the islands Monday night, causing winds to turn from the south by early Tuesday morning and increasing the threat for heavy rain mainly from Tuesday through Thursday. Heavy snow may also fall on the highest summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa. It’s still too early to say exactly what will happen, but expect wet kona weather for most of next week. We’ll also have First Alerts for any flood watches that may be posted next week.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.

In surf, the huge dangerous waves for north and west shores are slowly declining, with a High Surf Warning remaining in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday for north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui, along with a High Surf Advisory for west shores of the island of Hawaii. Waves should finally drop below advisory levels Monday. Surf along south and east facing shores will remain small through the coming week.

