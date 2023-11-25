Despite giant swell, Lahaina Strong organizers remain relentless while ‘fishing for housing’

KAANAPALI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lahaina fire survivors who have been fishing in West Maui to pressure leaders for more housing options say they aren’t going anywhere.

Tents, flags, and fishing poles have lined much of Kaanapali Beach for the past two weeks for the grassroots effort: fishing for housing.

They have been braving the elements like the scorching hot sun, wind, rain, and now a giant west shore swell.

Despite the physical challenges, they say nothing is going to stop them.

“Our people need housing, permanent housing. A lot of them are struggling. A lot of them have now moved seven, eight, nine times from hotel to hotel, and a lot of people weren’t even able to enjoy a nice Thanksgiving dinner because they don’t have a kitchen. They don’t have necessities within a small room that a lot of people are in,” said Lahaina Strong organizer Paele Kiakona.

Organizers said the thousands who were displaced by the August wildfires need long-term housing now.

They want Maui’s short-term rentals converted into housing for displaced residents until their homes can be rebuilt.

Last week, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said he recently met with a group of property managers who oversee several vacation rentals.

“What the county is seeking is voluntary compliance from the industry to donate the rooms and the homes that we need,” Bissen said last week.

In a statement on Friday, he said he is encouraged by their interest and willingness to find ways to work together.

“The option of declaring a moratorium on short term rentals while creating more inventory, also brings legal challenges and unintended consequences that will impact our county in ways we can anticipate or are yet unknown,” said Bissen in the statement. “Defending legal challenges will divert County funds to defending a decision so we are carefully considering all options.”

“I’m willing to give my life for my place. I love this place more than anything. So, I know that if I’m still breathing, we’re still winning. So, keep your hopes high,” Kiakona said.

The “fishing for housing” group plans to stay put until they catch exactly what they want for fire survivors.

