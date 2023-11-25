Black Friday deals, crowds and parking gridlock at Hawaii’s biggest mall

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Ala Moana Center on Black Friday, lines were seen in front of Face Shop, Pink Box, Lululemon, Lex Breezy and many other stores.

Designer Alexis Akiona opened her store, Lex Breezy Hawaii, at its Ala Moana location just five months ago so her first Black Friday in Hawaii’s biggest mall is a celebration.

“We are excited to be here. The energy around Black Friday is so great and we are super excited because we have lines. It’s all about supporting local this Christmas,” said Akiona.

Zaedy Campogan waited four hours to get into the store.

“Their deals are really good and their new collection is really nice,” said Campogan.

National retailers say they’re aren’t sure how much shoppers will be spending this year because of inflation and rising interest rates. Some are expecting holiday spending to slow after huge pandemic spending while the National Retail Federation says holiday sales for 2023 are expected to increase between 3% and 4% over last year to almost $967 billion dollars.

Shopper Dustin Munden says he’ll spend more.

“Always more. I feel like always more, but mostly for me. One for you, one for me, that’s how I shop,” said Munden.

Justin Chen says he’ll spend less.

“It’s been a little tighter this year because of the economy and stuff, but you know, you do what you can,” said Chen.

While spending this holiday season may be a mixed bag on this Black Friday, shoppers definitely spent a lot of time in the car.

The Wells family told HNN it took at least two hours to leave the Ala Moana Center parking structure.

