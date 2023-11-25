HI Now Daily
Billion dollar Ala Wai flood mitigation proposal moves forward

There’s a new billion-dollar plan to prevent the kind of flood that could cause nearly a trillion dollars in damage in Waikiki.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:31 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new billion-dollar plan to prevent the kind of flood that could cause nearly a trillion dollars in damage in Waikiki.

That plan includes walls from 6 to 9 feet high along both sides of the Ala Wai Canal and continuing up the waterways into Manoa and Palolo.

READ MORE: Controversial 6-foot walls remain in latest Ala Wai flood mitigation proposal

The new study, released today, shows the latest design includes a rock wall facade and a raised sidewalk, to preserve the view for pedestrians on the makai side of the canal.

The entire Ala Wai Golf Course would also become a detention basin with earthen walls all around it.

Previous Coverage

This graphic shows the area that could flood without those walls during an extreme storm, according to the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.

Billion dollar Ala Wai flood mitigation proposal moves forward
Billion dollar Ala Wai flood mitigation proposal moves forward(US Army Corps of Engineer)

“We did incorporate features to address potential impacts to things like the visual or the view shed throughout the watershed, things that include an elevated walkway along the canal” Eric Merriam a Project Manager at US Army Corps of Engineers, said.

Federal and city officials say this plan could save more than 3,000 structures from being damaged.

“Technical meetings, other project team meetings multiple times a week, throughout this, what is now two years of public engagements,” Haku Miles, the Department of Design and Construction Director, said.

The city would cover nearly $400 Million of the $1 Billion cost.

Public comments will be accepted through January 8th.

You can email alawai@honolulu.gov

There’s also an in-person comment session on Dec. 12 at the Mission Memorial Auditorium, and a virtual session on Dec. 13.

