6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg County on Friday morning.(Pexels/Pixabay via Canva)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero, Marcus Flowers and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:19 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to officials.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg County on Friday morning.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of a 6-year-old who was killed after being accidentally shot Friday morning in a hunting accident,” SCDNR wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The department said officers are in the initial stages of investigation. The 6-year-old has not been identified.

Further information was not available as of Saturday afternoon.

