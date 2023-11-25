HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars

Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't have a ship.(Life at Sea Cruises via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:32 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It was supposed to be the trip of a lifetime, but now it’s not happening.

Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn’t have a ship.

The voyage was originally due to depart from Istanbul on Nov. 1. After being postponed twice – and relocated to Amsterdam – the cruise is officially off.

Passengers are now out hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Some say they have nowhere to go, having sold or rented their homes in anticipation of the round-the-world voyage.

Life at Sea Cruises say it is working to refund passengers, but that will take a few months.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black Friday traffic
Multiple crashes on H-1 Freeway snarl traffic amid Black Friday shopping rush
Surfers take to the waves on Friday at Waimea Bay.
Huge surf declines slightly, but will remain at warning levels into the weekend for most north, west shores
Shops are getting ready to greet customers on the busiest shopping days of the year.
LIST: Plan your 2023 holiday shopping with these Black Friday mall hours
Popular malls like Pearlridge Center and Ala Moana Shopping Center saw shoppers lining up the...
It’s that time of year: Crowds flock to Hawaii malls to snag big Black Friday deals
At the time of the incident, MFD said ocean conditions were “very rough.”
MFD suspends search for visitor swept out to sea off West Maui

Latest News

A helicopter carrying hostages released by Hamas lands at Schneider Children's Medical Center...
Hamas will release 14 Israeli hostages for Israel freeing 42 Palestinians in the second swap
Weir Lundstedt rediscovered the letter from his mother while sorting through family mementos.
Man opens letter his mother wrote to him 60 years ago: ‘Should have opened this sooner’
Weir Lundstedt rediscovered the letter from his mother while sorting through family mementos.
Son opens 60-year-old letter from mother
Police arrested the boy's 47-year-old father on charges of criminal homicide, use of a weapon...
Father arrested in Thanksgiving fatal shooting of 10-year-old son