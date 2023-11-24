HI Now Daily
PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ breaks down the season finale of football in the islands and Thanksgiving dishes

The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:49 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In this Thanksgiving edition of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen, Cienna Pilotin and Davis Pitner are back to talk some of the latest sports headlines and some holiday dishes.

The crew talks University of Hawaii football’s loss to Wyoming and their senior night clash with Colorado State, the HHSAA Open Division Championship between Mililani and Kahuku and the 2023 Maui Invitational.

Plus, they talk about their favorite Thanksgiving side dishes!

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

