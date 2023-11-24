Multiple crashes on H-1 Freeway snarl traffic amid Black Friday shopping rush

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple crashes on the H-1 Freeway are snarled traffic amid the annual Black Friday shopping rush.

Honolulu police responded to at least three crashes within the last hour on the major thoroughfare.

The first happened just after 5 a.m. by the Kaonohi Overpass in Aiea heading eastbound on the H-1.

About 30 minutes later, a multiple-vehicle crash occurred on H-1 westbound by the 5th Avenue onramp. We’re told Emergency Medical Services and firefighters responded to the scene as well.

Not too long after, HPD reported another crash on the H-1 eastbound just before the Aiea Heights Overpass.

The extent of injuries were not immediately known. HPD has since cleared most of the crashes.

Meanwhile, officials are reminding the public to remain vigilant and drive safely on the roadways amid the holiday season.

Ahead of holiday season, advocates and first responders join forces to keep roads safe

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.