HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Multiple crashes on H-1 Freeway snarl traffic amid Black Friday shopping rush

Black Friday traffic
Black Friday traffic(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:48 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple crashes on the H-1 Freeway are snarled traffic amid the annual Black Friday shopping rush.

Honolulu police responded to at least three crashes within the last hour on the major thoroughfare.

The first happened just after 5 a.m. by the Kaonohi Overpass in Aiea heading eastbound on the H-1.

About 30 minutes later, a multiple-vehicle crash occurred on H-1 westbound by the 5th Avenue onramp. We’re told Emergency Medical Services and firefighters responded to the scene as well.

Not too long after, HPD reported another crash on the H-1 eastbound just before the Aiea Heights Overpass.

The extent of injuries were not immediately known. HPD has since cleared most of the crashes.

Meanwhile, officials are reminding the public to remain vigilant and drive safely on the roadways amid the holiday season.

Ahead of holiday season, advocates and first responders join forces to keep roads safe

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shops are getting ready to greet customers on the busiest shopping days of the year.
LIST: Plan your 2023 holiday shopping with these Black Friday mall hours
Two Hawaii contestants will be in the new Netflix reality series "Squid Game: The Challenge."
These Hawaii contestants are competing in Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’
An alleged West Oahu gang leader being held on gambling and drug charges will remain in custody...
Federal judge denies bail for accused West Oahu gang leader
Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm promises opposition to proposed legalization to legalize marijuana.
Hawaii law enforcement community opposes state’s plan to legalize recreational marijuana
First live coconut rhinoceros beetle larvae found on Maui.
Environmentalists sound alarm after live coconut rhinoceros larvae are found on Maui

Latest News

Utility work to impact H-2 Freeway in Mililani
TRAFFIC ALERT: Hawaiian Electric installations to impact busy Mililani intersection
Crash
Crash blocks multiple lanes at busy Ala Moana intersection
Work on the busy bridge and roadway begins on November 27
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major rehabilitation planned for busy Waikiki bridge
The Honolulu-bound lanes of the Likelike Highway at the Wilson Tunnel remain shut down Friday...
Town-bound lanes of Likelike Highway set to reopen this weekend