Maui police arrest 1 at DUI checkpoint organized by family of woman killed by drunk driver

The family of a woman killed by a drunk and drugged driver in 2019 has helped to get another DUI offender off the road.(William Hankins)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:41 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of a woman killed by a drunk and drugged driver in 2019 has helped to get another DUI offender off the road.

Loved ones of Hannah Brown, working with the Maui Police Department, held their annual DUI checkpoint on Kuihelani Highway Wednesday night.

Police made one arrest.

Brown was 19 years old when she was struck by a woman going 90 mph after a night of drinking and smoking marijuana.

“This is the fifth year,” said Hannah’s mom, Charlene. “We never expected it to become this big. It was just an idea to do something for her birthday.”

Brown would have turned 24 next week.

The woman who hit Brown was sentenced to two years in prison, 2,000 hours of community service and 10 years probation.

