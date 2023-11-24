A jeweler finds a way to give back in Lahaina: Restoring precious items scarred by fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Kahului, Maui, jeweler Omi Chamdi has become somewhat of a savior for people whose precious jewelry was burned, charred, and scarred by the wildfires.

He found he could bring them back to life.

“I found that gold, platinum and silver are the ones that are able to be restored the best,” he said.

Inspired by their jeweler friend in California who did the same for victims of the Paradise fire, Chamdi and his wife, Ayelet, offered restoration services for free to victims of the Lahaina fire.

“I felt a deep burning to help,” Chamdi said. “I was feeling helpless because I didn’t really know how to help people that had lost so much. And I know people that have lost everything.”

It started with a posted invitation on his No Ka Oi Jewelers Facebook page shortly after the devastation on Maui.

Damaged bracelets, necklaces, rings, and other pieces came pouring into his store.

“People have been able to go back and retrieve some of their items. There is literally about 300 pieces in the works right now,” he said.

And it’s not just precious jewelry. Some fire survivors brought him the only thing they could find in the rubble and ash that was their home.

“Somebody brought to me a zipper part from an expensive bag. We’re going to make that into a necklace for her because that’s really all she was able to find,” he said.

Some items are burned beyond repair, but the reactions from those he is able to help exceed mere gratitude.

“To return that in the condition of the first day they received it, and to see their faces and their emotions, the hugs and tears of joy, that’s what I love,” he said.

Because of the sheer number of damaged jewelry pieces he’s received, and how much time it takes to restore them, Chamdi has now set a limit on how many he can do at no cost per person to two.

“As long as I can keep doing it I will offer this service,” he said.

Many on Maui have found ways to help the victims of the fire.

Restoring damaged jewelry is his way — and it’s a priceless gift.

