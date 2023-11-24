HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

A jeweler finds a way to give back in Lahaina: Restoring precious items scarred by fire

n Kahului, Maui, jeweler Omi Chamdi has become somewhat of a savior for people whose precious jewelry was burned, charred, and scarred by the wildfires.
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:30 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Kahului, Maui, jeweler Omi Chamdi has become somewhat of a savior for people whose precious jewelry was burned, charred, and scarred by the wildfires.

He found he could bring them back to life.

“I found that gold, platinum and silver are the ones that are able to be restored the best,” he said.

Inspired by their jeweler friend in California who did the same for victims of the Paradise fire, Chamdi and his wife, Ayelet, offered restoration services for free to victims of the Lahaina fire.

“I felt a deep burning to help,” Chamdi said. “I was feeling helpless because I didn’t really know how to help people that had lost so much. And I know people that have lost everything.”

Special Section: Maui Wildfires Disaster

It started with a posted invitation on his No Ka Oi Jewelers Facebook page shortly after the devastation on Maui.

Damaged bracelets, necklaces, rings, and other pieces came pouring into his store.

“People have been able to go back and retrieve some of their items. There is literally about 300 pieces in the works right now,” he said.

And it’s not just precious jewelry. Some fire survivors brought him the only thing they could find in the rubble and ash that was their home.

“Somebody brought to me a zipper part from an expensive bag. We’re going to make that into a necklace for her because that’s really all she was able to find,” he said.

Some items are burned beyond repair, but the reactions from those he is able to help exceed mere gratitude.

“To return that in the condition of the first day they received it, and to see their faces and their emotions, the hugs and tears of joy, that’s what I love,” he said.

Because of the sheer number of damaged jewelry pieces he’s received, and how much time it takes to restore them, Chamdi has now set a limit on how many he can do at no cost per person to two.

“As long as I can keep doing it I will offer this service,” he said.

Many on Maui have found ways to help the victims of the fire.

Restoring damaged jewelry is his way — and it’s a priceless gift.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Hawaii contestants will be in the new Netflix reality series "Squid Game: The Challenge."
These Hawaii contestants are competing in Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
HPD responding to crash blocking Nimitz Highway at Kalihi Street
Motorcyclist dies after plowing into city bus, getting struck by oncoming car in Kalihi
Surveillance cameras capture masked men stealing ATM in Waimalu
Surveillance cameras capture masked men stealing ATM in Waimalu
A number of top local recruits will soon be joining the program including a UH Lab senior,...
Volleyball standout turned down plenty of other offers to play in the place she loves

Latest News

Busan, South Korea, is vying to host the 2030 World Expo, competing against candidate cities...
Busan went from housing refugees to hosting world leaders ... and wooing the 2030 World Expo
File photo of huge surf battering the rocks at Shark's Cove on Oahu's North Shore.
First Alert Weather: Huge warning-level surf for most north and west shores
Some 1,500 people came out on Thanksgiving for a Salvation Army tradition: A hearty meal and...
A hearty meal and good cheer: Hundreds celebrate a Thanksgiving tradition with Salvation Army
Several weeks ago, long-time Kailua resident, Malia Zimmerman received a voice message from a...
It’s the most wonderful time of the year for thieves, too. Here’s how to protect yourself
Singapore and Hong Kong are bustling mega-cities. Both smaller in square footage than Oahu but...
How Hong Kong and Singapore could inspire Hawaii’s transit-oriented development plans