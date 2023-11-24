It’s that time of year: Crowds flock to Hawaii malls to snag big Black Friday deals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The biggest shopping day of the year is upon us! Hundreds are flocking to Hawaii malls to snag some big Black Friday deals and kickoff the holiday shopping spree.

You may not see the crowds from past years but big box and local stores are still hoping to get shoppers in their doors.

Popular malls like Pearlridge Center and Ala Moana Shopping Center saw shoppers lining up the shops early Friday morning.

While the deals are nice, Black Friday shopping is also an annual tradition for many families in Hawaii.

Catching a ride on Pearlridge’s Express Train made for keiki, walking around the mall and taking in all the holiday decorations are some of the ways families mark the day.

The National Retail Federation predicts 74% of Americans will be holiday shopping from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

That’s about 182 million people — the highest amount since 2017.

From now through December, the group says Americans will spend nearly $1 trillion.

