HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for thieves, too. Here’s how to protect yourself

It’s the season of giving — and for criminals, the season of taking.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:12 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s the season of giving — and for criminals, the season of taking.

The Better Business Bureau says thieves are especially active this time of year.

They’re also getting more savvy — as evidenced by one recent scam attempt.

Several weeks ago, Kailua resident Malia Zimmerman received a voice message from a person named Amanda Davis. The caller said she was working on a community project for Kalaheo High School’s Athletic Department.

“It was from somebody with an accent from the mainland [who] couldn’t even say Kalaheo High School properly,” said Zimmerman. “It wasn’t your normal scam of what you’d expect.”

Zimmerman said she gets these calls at least three times a year.

She got another call from a person named Carlos who had a different phone number but was requesting monetary donations for the same school. She forwarded the voicemails to Kalaheo Principal James Rippard.

He emailed Zimmerman and and said they’re not fundraising or soliciting via phone call or any other means of communication, who advised her to block the phone numbers.

“It was sad that ... we’re wanting to support charities, we want to support and schools and teams and you know, it’s unfortunate that people have to be so careful, but you really do,” said Zimmerman.

And being careful means doing your research.

Retired HPD Deputy Chief John McCarthy said people should “verify everything.”

“Don’t be too anxious to give or feel that you’re obligated to respond when that person calls,” he said.

Roseann Freitas, of the Better Business Bureau, said many ads will pop up on social media or be sent directly to you. So as you check things off your Christmas list, make sure you’re aware of who you’re shopping with.

“Be really careful about clicking on any links that you might have, just go directly to that company’s website via your browser and see what they have there,” said Freitas. “Because we all know that those links can redirect us to fake websites, and they can download malware onto your systems.”

Whether you’re buying gifts or donating, you can verify the company on BBB.org.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Hawaii contestants will be in the new Netflix reality series "Squid Game: The Challenge."
These Hawaii contestants are competing in Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
HPD responding to crash blocking Nimitz Highway at Kalihi Street
Motorcyclist dies after plowing into city bus, getting struck by oncoming car in Kalihi
A number of top local recruits will soon be joining the program including a UH Lab senior,...
Volleyball standout turned down plenty of other offers to play in the place she loves
Renovated and ready for a new era of entertainment!
Blaisdell Center unveils $9M makeover with blessing ceremony, upcoming shows

Latest News

Some 1,500 people came out on Thanksgiving for a Salvation Army tradition: A hearty meal and...
A hearty meal and good cheer: Hundreds celebrate a Thanksgiving tradition with Salvation Army
Singapore and Hong Kong are bustling mega-cities. Both smaller in square footage than Oahu but...
How Hong Kong and Singapore could inspire Hawaii’s transit-oriented development plans
Busan, South Korea, is vying to host the 2030 World Expo, competing against candidate cities...
Busan went from housing refugees to hosting world leaders. Now its sights are on the 2030 World Expo bid
If there’s one thing for certain in Perise Utu’s life, it’s the love she has for her four...
After a tough diagnosis, they’re thankful for one another — and the kindness of strangeres