Busan went from housing refugees to hosting world leaders. Now its sights are on the 2030 World Expo bid

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Busan is a city on the southeastern coast of South Korea that was once a sanctuary for Korean War refugees.

Some 70 years later, the city is an economic powerhouse vying to host a global expo.

The United Nations Peace Memorial Hall in Busan honors the memories of the UN forces who fought for South Korea when North Korea invaded in 1950 and started the Korean War.

Exhibitions tell the story the history of that dark time and works to educate future generations who may not have connections to what many call the “Forgotten War.”

“When I was born Korea was one of the most the poorest country in the world,” said Kwang Woo Kim, Director of the UN Peace Memorial Hall. “I had to study very hard and we are the generation who restored our country.”

An economic transformation -- the Korean government says -- made possible by the sacrifices of strangers.

Specifically, 11,000 troops from 22 nations who died while fighting for South Korea’s freedom under the UN flag.

More than 2,300 of them are interred at the 35-acre UN Memorial Cemetery in Busan.

Half the countries repatriated their fallen. Established in 1959, It’s the only UN cemetery in the world.

Names are engraved on a remembrance wall, by country, and for the U.S. by state.

More than 400 names are of soldiers from Hawaii.

HNN joined an international press tour where Korean officials shared Busan’s rags to riches journey, from a refugee town dependent on UN aid to the 7th largest port city in the world.

Officials hope to host the World Expo in 2030 and are spending about $5 billion to redevelop this area with a marina and sports hub, cultural center with opera house, and a floating city to serve as a model for nations dealing with climate change.

“Busan is a maritime city and we are very exposed to climate change and rising sea level. And in this regard, we have pondered how we are going to respond to such the crisis,” said You Jang Cho, Director General of the Busan Committee for 2030 World Expo Bid. “From the energy, food, waste to water, the city will generate and treat by itself.”

Member states of the BIE the governing body of the World Expos are scheduled to vote for the 2030 host city on November 28th.

Busan is up against Rome, Italy, and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Officials say being host would bring Busan’s success story full circle and honor the Korean war veterans who started it all.

“They feel so happy because when they see dramatic change of the South Korea from the whole destroyed country to now,” Kim said.

“Busan was kind of the last bastion during the Korean War and also after our liberation and also the independence Busan has led Korea’s economy also with some received aid from the global international community,” Cho said,

Even more symbolic as 2030 marks the 80th anniversary of the Korean War.

“Busan is becoming as the nation’s first smart city and representative model of the future,” Cho said. “Busan shows that past the present and future of Korea.”

