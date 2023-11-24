HI Now Daily
A hearty meal and good cheer: Hundreds celebrate a Thanksgiving tradition with Salvation Army

Some 1,500 people came out on Thanksgiving for a Salvation Army tradition: A hearty meal and plenty of good cheer, served up by an army of volunteers.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:17 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some 1,500 people came out on Thanksgiving for a Salvation Army tradition: A hearty meal and plenty of good cheer, served up by an army of volunteers.

Some 600 volunteers, including state and city officials, passed out plates mounded with turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie at the Neal Blaisdell Center.

It was one of several Thanksgiving meals put on by the Salvation Army.

‘Someone cares’: Volunteers deliver Thanksgiving meals to homebound seniors

Gov. Josh Green was among those who offered a helping hand.

He said the event demonstrates the strength of community in Hawaii.

“A lot of people went through tough times and so this shows that the aloha spirit is always alive and well,” Green said.

Resident Louis Roehl volunteered at the event with her family.

“We get together as a family and show up with a loving heart with a great attitude to support people who have it harder,” Roehl said.

Chucky Williams was overjoyed as the show of Thanksgiving aloha.

“My favorite part — eating,” he said, laughing.

