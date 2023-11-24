HI Now Daily
First Alert Forecast: Lighter winds with drier conditions expected for the weekend, huge country swell peaks today

First Alert Forecast: Lighter winds with drier conditions expected for the weekend, huge swell peaks today(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:43 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold frontal system passing far north of the state will weaken the wind speeds over the Hawaiian Islands through Saturday.

Local scale land and sea breezes will expand in coverage over the next two days for most areas.

A drying trend is expected to last into the weekend as a weak ridge aloft will increase stability for most areas. Eastern slopes of Maui and the Big Island may be the exception to this rule.

A high passing far north of the state will briefly bring back trade wind weather from Saturday night through Monday.

Long range models continue to hint at the possibility of a kona low setting up just west of Kauai next week, increasing rainfall trends from Monday through Wednesday.

A High Surf Warning is on for most north and west shores as well as a Small Craft Advisory for large seas, which may continue into Saturday before dropping to the High Surf Advisory levels.

