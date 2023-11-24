HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Beyoncé celebrates Thanksgiving with first look at concert film ‘Renaissance’

FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate...
FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2016. Beyoncé shined the brightest in a city full of Hollywood stars during the second night of her epic Renaissance Tour show on Saturday night, Sept 2, 2023.(Andrew Harnik | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:28 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Beyoncé wishes you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving.

That’s what the singer said in an introductory clip before broadcasting the trailer for her ‘Renaissance’ concert movie.

The trailer debuted during NBC’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade broadcast Thursday morning.

The trailer starts with Beyonce’s six year old daughter Rumi being taught a trick to capture quality video content with a cell phone.

‘Renaissance - A film by Beyoncé' will roll out in theaters December 1st.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Hawaii contestants will be in the new Netflix reality series "Squid Game: The Challenge."
These Hawaii contestants are competing in Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
HPD responding to crash blocking Nimitz Highway at Kalihi Street
Motorcyclist dies after plowing into city bus, getting struck by oncoming car in Kalihi
A number of top local recruits will soon be joining the program including a UH Lab senior,...
Volleyball standout turned down plenty of other offers to play in the place she loves
Renovated and ready for a new era of entertainment!
Blaisdell Center unveils $9M makeover with blessing ceremony, upcoming shows

Latest News

Some 1,500 people came out on Thanksgiving for a Salvation Army tradition: A hearty meal and...
A hearty meal and good cheer: Hundreds celebrate a Thanksgiving tradition with Salvation Army
Several weeks ago, long-time Kailua resident, Malia Zimmerman received a voice message from a...
It’s the most wonderful time of the year for thieves, too. Here’s how to protect yourself
Singapore and Hong Kong are bustling mega-cities. Both smaller in square footage than Oahu but...
How Hong Kong and Singapore could inspire Hawaii’s transit-oriented development plans
Busan, South Korea, is vying to host the 2030 World Expo, competing against candidate cities...
Busan went from housing refugees to hosting world leaders. Now its sights are on the 2030 World Expo bid
If there’s one thing for certain in Perise Utu’s life, it’s the love she has for her four...
After a tough diagnosis, they’re thankful for one another — and the kindness of strangeres