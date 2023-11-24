HI Now Daily
After a tough diagnosis, they’re thankful for one another — and the kindness of strangeres

By Jonathan Masaki
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:59 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If there’s one thing for certain in Perise Utu’s life, it’s the love she has for her four children — something she values above everything else.

“More precious, it’s my gift from God, this is all I have.”

Times have been tough for the Utu family.

In 2020, Perise Utu was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Radiation therapy had some severe side effects and while her doctors believe she is on a the path to recovery, she is still not able to work.

“But I pray to God to that I can still be with my family and my kids,” she said.

This holiday season, HNN is partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii’s Adopt A Family program to tell the stories of families who asking for your help to make their holidays brighter. To help, click here.

Because of her condition, her husband Isaraelu is the sole bread winner in the family and often can’t be home with his growing family.

“He has to pull doubles, sometimes he cannot come home because he has responsibilities to take care of us, to take care of the bills,” he said.

That’s why this holiday season, Perise Utu is asking for your help through Helping Hands Hawaii’s Adopt A Family program, which allows volunteers to fulfill wish lists for families in need.

Utu said it would mean the world to her boys — Eleasaro, 14; Brandon, 11; John, 5; and Isaraelu, 4 — to get some new clothes, shoes, and perhaps a new bike or a basketball or football. It’s not much but it would bring a smile to her face just knowing her sons will have some gifts this Christmas.

“I have a disability but I cannot give them what they want because I don’t have enough,” she said.

Still in spite of all that they don’t have, she still says in all things, give thanks. “I want to thank Helping Hands and I want to thank the PACT at Kalihi for choosing our family this year,” Utu said.

To adopt the Utu family or for more details on the Adopt a Family program, click here.

