HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

5 killed in Thanksgiving morning house fire, Ohio officials say

FILE - Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday...
FILE - Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday morning.(Ada Be / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Hunter Ellison
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:06 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Five people were killed in a house fire on Thanksgiving, according to the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office.

Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday morning.

Mikaela Hunt, with the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office, said they received a call for an investigator at around 8 a.m.

The home was completely consumed by the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but investigators are expected to provide additional information on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Hawaii contestants will be in the new Netflix reality series "Squid Game: The Challenge."
These Hawaii contestants are competing in Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
HPD responding to crash blocking Nimitz Highway at Kalihi Street
Motorcyclist dies after plowing into city bus, getting struck by oncoming car in Kalihi
A number of top local recruits will soon be joining the program including a UH Lab senior,...
Volleyball standout turned down plenty of other offers to play in the place she loves
Surveillance cameras capture masked men stealing ATM in Waimalu
Surveillance cameras capture masked men stealing ATM in Waimalu

Latest News

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday,...
4-day truce begins in Gaza, setting stage to swap dozens of hostages for Palestinian prisoners
Some 1,500 people came out on Thanksgiving for a Salvation Army tradition: A hearty meal and...
A hearty meal and good cheer: Hundreds celebrate a Thanksgiving tradition with Salvation Army
Several weeks ago, long-time Kailua resident, Malia Zimmerman received a voice message from a...
It’s the most wonderful time of the year for thieves, too. Here’s how to protect yourself
Singapore and Hong Kong are bustling mega-cities. Both smaller in square footage than Oahu but...
How Hong Kong and Singapore could inspire Hawaii’s transit-oriented development plans