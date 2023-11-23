With the recent collisions involving electric bikes, police urge caution and common sense

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Electric bikes or e-bikes are growing in popularity, but motorized vehicles have been involved in recent crashes on Oahu’s roads, including the one Tuesday night in McCully.

Mark Librie owns Pededgo Kailo.

He’s been selling and renting electric bicycles for 10 years.

“It’s the operators that really, really, really need to pay attention, be courteous, and not do silly things,” said Librie.

Although a license isn’t required to ride e-bikes, his customers are briefed on safety before heading out on Kailua’s roads.

“Some of the things that people do is they’ll get off the bike and leave their hand on the throttle, and the bike will take off by itself; they tend to hit their brakes too fast and go over the handlebars,” said Librie. “Not paying attention is a big one.”

The bikes are growing in popularity but can be dangerous.

Some models can reach a top speed of nearly 30 miles per hour.

Last night, a 30-year-old man who was riding an e-bike crashed into a car in Waikiki. He was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

A few weeks ago, a driver was broadsided by an e-bike rider in McCully. The rider was critically injured.

And last month, there were two separate e-bike collisions.

Police said both riders weren’t wearing helmets, and one was just 14.

“The oldest you can be to ride an e-bike is 15 years old and if you are 15 years old, I have a helmet is mandatory,” said Maj. Stason Tanaka of Honolulu Police Dept. “However, you know, we do encourage everyone who rides bicycles, or even motorcycles, even if it’s not the law per se, but just in the interest of safety, to wear helmets.”

“I see a lot of kids, 8, 9,10, riding e-bikes, and then that accident happens, their parents blame the e-bike, or actually, it’s the parents and the children that are at fault because they shouldn’t be on one at that age.”

Tanaka and Librie urge all riders to follow the rules of the road.

“The red lights and basically any law that extends to cars, whether it’s a stop sign and whatnot, you’re basically a bicycle, but you have the ability to travel much faster than a bicycle,” said Tanaka. “So, in this case, a lot of common sense helps.”

“What they need to do is respect everybody else on the road or in the bike lane,” said Librie.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.