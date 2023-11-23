Volunteers make sure homebound kupuna get a Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 100 volunteers came together on Thanksgiving to deliver holiday meals with all the trimmings to hundreds of homebound seniors Thursday.

Lanakila Meals on Wheels said meals were delivered to 811 seniors and individuals with disabilities.

The meals included turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce and pumpkin crunch.

Volunteers packed up the meals and delivered them, starting as early as 7 a.m.

“Many homebound seniors and individuals with disabilities spend the holidays alone,” Lanakila Meals on Wheels said. “The delivered hot meal and volunteer visit on Thanksgiving Day lets them know that someone cares and that they are not forgotten.”

The nonprofit said the demand for meals continues to grow.

Lanakila Meals on Wheels plans to put together a similar meal service on Christmas Day and volunteers are being sought to help. For details, click here.

