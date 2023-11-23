This Thanksgiving, Lahaina family grateful for what they have despite all they lost

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’ll be a bittersweet Thanksgiving tomorrow.

Three and a half months after the August fires, thousands are still without homes, 100 people are confirmed dead, and four are still missing.

One Lahaina resident, who lost everything, is hoping to bring people together.

Jose Raymond was born in Mexico and grew up in Watts, California. The Los Angeles neighborhood has a long reputation as a place for gangs and violence.

“Coming from a poor family, you migrate to rough neighborhoods, and we ended up in Watts,” he said. “Being that it’s a bad neighborhood, my father was a drug addict, a crackhead, and he passed away when I was 12.”

In search – again – for a better life, his mom moved him and his siblings to Maui.

“He had problems at school where they were attacking him. The gang members stuck a pencil here in his eye,” Delia Lomeli said in her native language.

Delia’s plan worked, and Hawaii became their beloved new home.

Jose now has three beautiful children, who are talented martial artists, and a dog named Muay Thai.

They were living in Kahoma Villages when the fire broke out on August 8th.

Delia was living at Front Street Apartments.

Jose’s daughter documented part of their escape.

In the video, Jose is heard telling his five-year-old son to be brave.

“You’re good Adrian. Be strong. Be strong, boy. Do you understand? I’m right here with you, boy. I’m right here with all you all. We ride together. We die together. You feel me?”

With the gridlock, they realized they needed to ditch their car.

“I grabbed my dog. My oldest daughter is 14. She grabs my five-year-old in her arms, and my 11-year-old daughter’s grabs on to her and we are kind of like in a chain, holding on to each other. I tell them just stay focused, ‘You guys been training this whole time for fights. This is your biggest fight right now. Let’s survive this,’” Jose said.

So, they ran. And they eventually walked all the way to Kaanapali, seven miles away, in search for food that night.

The flames destroyed both Jose’s and Delia’s homes, and they barely made it out alive.

It’s been three and a half months, and they are still in disbelief.

“I still can’t believe it, that we have nothing. Whenever I drive around here in Kahului or in Kihei, in my mind I say, I have to go to Lahaina. I have to go to my house. But then I realize that I don’t,” said Delia in Spanish.

While they have a place to stay for now, it’s only temporary.

“They are suffering a lot with their children there and their little dog, they never leave him. If anyone has a rental house, please contact us, or let us know,” Delia said in her native tongue.

With Thanksgiving approaching, they said they are choosing to focus on what they have – not on what they lost.

“That’s probably the biggest thing being from a poor background, people ask me all the time, ‘How are you dealing with this? You lost everything.’ I didn’t lose everything. Still got my kids, still got my mom. Anybody that can help the families that have lost loved ones,” said Jose.

That is why he has launched a free stand-up comedy show called “STAND UP FOR LAHAINA.”

Jose and other comedians invite everyone to the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa at 200 Nohea Kai Drive in Kaanapali on Saturday, December 2nd at 7:00 p.m. for much-needed laughter, smiles and hugs.

He said it is it’s necessary during a time of so much sadness.

To learn more about Jose Raymond the comedian, click here.

If you would like help Jose and his family rebuild, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.