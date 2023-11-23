Surveillance cameras capture masked men stealing ATM in Waimalu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are seeking two men that surveillance cameras captured committing a brazen ATM theft in Waimalu.

Police officials say the suspects used a stolen black Ford flatbed truck and a stolen Backhoe to rip out the ATM and take it.

This happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 3rd near Kabuki Restaurant in the Waimalu Shopping Center, officials said.

HPD says the thieves loaded the ATM onto the truck and then left the Backhoe at the scene.

Police are looking for two men; both were wearing white jumpsuits and masks.

Call Crimestoppers at 955-8300 if you have any tips on the case.

