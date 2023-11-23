Special fares and chartered flights aim to reignite Japanese tourism to Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the state’s visitor arrival numbers recover post-COVID, the Japanese market is a critical piece that’s still missing.

A delegation from Hawaii, led by Gov. Josh Green, recently traveled to Japan to meet with two of the nation’s major airlines to see what can be done to lure visitors back to the islands.

Japan Airlines currently operates 30 round trip flights to the islands every week, which is about 60% of 2019′s levels.

With the weak yen slowing the COVID recovery even more, company executives predict it will likely be another two years before they see Japanese visitors return to Hawaii in pre-pandemic numbers.

JAL’s Director and Chairman, Yoshiharu Ueki, says Hawaii is their most important destination, calling it a “dreamland” for the Japanese people.

“Currently, the demand for Japanese travelers is still in the recovery phase, and compared to other destinations, our recovery rate is lower too,” Yoshiharu Ueki said.

Come February, the airline will be celebrating its 70th anniversary of service to Honolulu, and company executives hope a series of campaigns will entice the Japanese to head for paradise.

“We are offering special economy fares of 77,000 yen or about $551, and on Jan. 27, we’re going to have a chartered flight from Japan to Hawaii to San Francisco. We will also have ceremonies at the airport to promote Hawaii further,” JAL Executive Officer and Deputy Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Hoshiko Nakano said.

All Nippon Airways will have three daily flights from Tokyo to Honolulu in December.

The entire “Flying Honu” fleet is now in service, with the addition of the orange honu.

And officials say 90% of business class is full starting next month.

But the state’s tourism director says there’s still a lot of work to do to boost Japan’s visitor arrival numbers.

“It’s at 38% of where it was pre-pandemic ... when the Japanese visitors are not coming to Hawaii, our economy is down ... we’ve picked up air traffic from the U.S., but the spending that comes from Japan per day is a lot more than the travelers from the U.S.,” DBEDT Director Jimmy Tokioka said.

Japan saw 20 million outbound travelers in 2019 compared to about 9.5 million this year so far.

It’s only been about six months since the Japanese government dropped all COVID restrictions.

In an effort to boost the overseas travel demand, the Japan Association of Travel Agents launched a campaign that gave citizens an e-coupon to cover half of the cost of a 10-year passport.

While individual travel has been slow to recover — corporate and incentive travel is picking up.

Tokioka says there are opportunities to partner with Japanese companies on Hawaii-based events that feature music, entertainment, sports, and food.

“At Haneda airport, they’re going to bring 2,000 of their employees to Hawaii over the next six months, and part of it, when we spoke to the executives there, is they want to support Hawaii,” Tokioka said.

The state is also encouraging Japanese businesses to expand to the islands.

“If the country of Japan and their businesses develop offices and projects in Hawaii, more Japanese people are going to come; it’s a proven fact.”

