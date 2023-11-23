HI Now Daily
Relief for Aiea family as insurance steps in to cover $30K in home repairs after water main break

An Aiea family says the Board of Water supply is dragging its feet on repairs after a water main break caused around $100,000 in damage to their home.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:56 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last week, we reported on an Aiea family struggling to get help repairing their home after a water main break caused around $100,000 in damage.

Well, the Cabatbat family is breathing a sigh of relief Wednesday now that their insurance has agreed to help cover $30,000 in damage.

The water main break and subsequent damage happened two months ago.

They tell us the main break pounded their home for over an hour, causing significant damage to their roof.

Last week, Chantelle Cabatbat says her insurer, Liberty Mutual, told her the damage to the inside of the house was over $60,000 and would cover some of those costs but not the $30,000 in estimated repairs for the roof.

This story may be updated.

