The promise of transit-oriented development: How Hong Kong and Singapore can inspire Hawaii’s plans

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Experts say Hawaii’s housing crisis isn’t just about construction.

Public services, schools, commutes — they all play a role. That’s why a Hawaii housing delegation made certain to ride the rail on their recent trip to Asia.

Singapore and Hong Kong are bustling mega-cities. Both smaller in square footage than Oahu but with five to seven times the population. That population density means public transportation is a must for many, and when you look at how affordable housing is built — it shows.

Every day millions of people in Singapore and Hong Kong make their way to metro stations to get to work, school or to do daily errands.

In most places, the closest station or bus stop is only a short walk away from a housing complex. Sometimes, the housing is built right on top of rail lines.

“They’re making sure where that housing is, they have all those shops, they have all those rail lines. It’s very methodical, it’s planning at its best,” said Maui lawmaker Troy Hashimoto.

He was among those who traveled to Asia recently as part of a delegation focused on seeking out new solutions to Hawaii’s housing crisis.

Hashimoto said Oahu’s rail line isn’t bursting with riders yet, but it could be with the right planning.

“When we are looking to push Hawaii to rethink how our future housing looks like, I think that is where we can take a lot of inspiration,” he said.

In Hong Kong for example, an underground network of air conditioned malls, gathering places and walkways can take you from one station to the next — without ever having to step outdoors.

“That is really the gold standard in Hong Kong, but we can start here in Honolulu. We’re starting to see little bits and pieces of it,” said state Sen. Stanley Chang.

Bits and pieces — but not projects at the size and scale that Hawaii needs to address its shortage of affordable housing.

For that, Chang said Hawaii needs an all-of-government effort. The public sector partnering with private developers to get new projects off the ground.

“I think the current rail alignment that we have now is more of a bare bones, skeleton type but that means we have the ability to start plugging things into it,” Chang said.

The idea of building communities near major transportation hubs isn’t new in Hawaii, but transit-oriented development has largely been more talk than action.

But this summer, a milestone: Construction kicked off on an 18-story affordable housing project in Halawa just a 10-minute walk from the rail line.

Lawmakers said projects like that are the beginning. They point out one of the big ways the state can help is by providing the land for affordable housing as part of long-term leases.

“Now that the rail is already here, I think it is getting easier for people to see that, ‘Oh yeah, I could live right by the station, walk to the station and take the train to an office job in downtown or Waikiki.’ It’s not going to happen overnight but it is definitely coming,” Chang said.

Mark Hakoda, the Director of Capital Improvements at the Hawaii Community Development Authority, was also part of the delegation and emphasized the convenience of good planning when it comes to housing and transportation.

“Why would we want to continue having to drive everywhere to do everything?,” he said. “It makes a significant difference to live in a community where you can walk to work, walk to the market, walk to restaurants and maybe only drive to pick up your kid.”

When it comes to planning back in the islands, Harrison Rue has played a crucial role. He worked as the city’s transit-oriented development manager for years and is now working for the state on their plans.

He said efforts to develop key areas of East Kapolei, Waipahu, Pearlridge and Iwilei near the rail are already in the works.

“Some people are strong rail proponents while others can take it or leave it, but everyone seems to want neighborhood improvements, affordable housing and connected streetscapes,” Rue said.

“So when the plans are built on what people want, we’ve not had much pushback on the actual density, taller buildings, as long as they are addressing stuff on the ground that matters.”

Meanwhile, Rue explained there are also efforts underway to look at transit-oriented development on the Neighbor Islands. This includes new projects on bus routes or within walking distance to key services.

