Military plane stuck in Kaneohe Bay under 24-hour monitoring; still intact, no signs of fuel leaks
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:42 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Navy structural engineer has determined the aircraft that overshot a runway and is currently stuck in Kaneohe Bay Monday afternoon is still intact.
Despite no signs of leaking fuel, as a precaution, the Navy has deployed multiple containment booms and also laid out absorbent material to draw in pollutants.
A skimmer is also on standby, ready to remove pollutants from the water’s surface,
Personnel are on a 24-hour watch, monitoring changes.
The navy has not made any in-person public comments about the plane’s removal but, in a statement, says they are working on a recovery plan and investigating.
