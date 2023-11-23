Military plane stuck in Kaneohe Bay under 24-hour monitoring; still intact, no signs of fuel leaks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Navy structural engineer has determined the aircraft that overshot a runway and is currently stuck in Kaneohe Bay Monday afternoon is still intact.

Despite no signs of leaking fuel, as a precaution, the Navy has deployed multiple containment booms and also laid out absorbent material to draw in pollutants.

A skimmer is also on standby, ready to remove pollutants from the water’s surface,

Personnel are on a 24-hour watch, monitoring changes.

The navy has not made any in-person public comments about the plane’s removal but, in a statement, says they are working on a recovery plan and investigating.

