LIST: Plan your 2023 holiday shopping with these Black Friday mall hours

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s that time of year to maximize Black Friday deals for your holiday shopping by planning ahead.

Below is a growing list of mall hours across the state for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

New hours will be added as they become available.

Ala Moana Center

Hours: Ala Moana Center will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but some stores and restaurants will remain open like Foodland and Longs Drugs. The Center will officially open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday.

The following stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but will open prior to 8 a.m. on Black Friday: 5 a.m. — Old Navy 6 a.m. — Crazy Shirts, Macy’s 7 a.m. — HIC Surf

For an up-to-date list of early store openings and to download a complimentary Shopping Guide highlighting doorbuster specials and store sales, click here

Pearlridge Center

Hours: Pearlridge Center will be closed on Thanksgiving day but doors will open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday.

For more information on holiday hours or exclusive deals at Pearlridge Center, click here

Windward Mall

Hours: Windward Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving day, but doors open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and close at 9 p.m.

Deals: From Friday through Sunday, shoppers who spend $150 or more in same-day receipts from any Windward Mall eatery or retailer will receive a $20 gift card for one of Windward Mall’s merchants. Redeem same-day receipts at the redemption table in Center Court from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.

For more information on Windward Mall’s store hours and exclusive deals, click here

Kahala Mall

Hours: Black Friday hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., with some stores open as early as 5 a.m.

Exclusive Deals: Customers can earn 6x HawaiianMiles on Black Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spend a combined minimum of $100 (not including tax/tips) mall-wide at any store, restaurant, or the theatres and receive six HawaiianMiles for every dollar spent, up to a maximum of $400 or 2,400 miles.

For more information on Kahala Mall’s store hours and exclusive deals, click here

Ka Makana Alii (Center for West Oahu)

Hours: Ka Makana Alii will be closed on Thanksgiving day but doors open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and close at 10 p.m.

For more information on Ka Makana Alii’s store hours and exclusive deals, click here

International Market Place

Hours: Black Friday hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with some stores open earlier.

For more information on International Market Place store hours and exclusive deals, click here

This list will be updated with additional malls across the state.

