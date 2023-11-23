Hawaiian Airlines expecting 12,000 passengers to fly inter-island on Thanksgiving

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The busiest travel week of the year has arrived, and passengers hope this holiday season is far less stressful than last year, which saw thousands of cancellations.

Hawaiian Airlines said demand seems to be on pace with last year.

On Thursday, Hawaiian Airlines expects around 12,000 people to travel on inter-island flights for Thanksgiving Day.

There are some potential storms forecast for the eastern part of the continental U.S.

Hawaiian told us it is fully staffed and ready to prepare for any potential impacts or disruptions, but travelers should check for any possible changes.

Some told us the busiest travel day of the year wasn’t as bad as they thought it would be.

“It was a pretty full flight. It wasn’t too bad,” said Reena Takamura. There was some traffic getting to the airport, but luckily, I had TSA PreCheck, so the line was pretty smooth.”

The Department of Transportation said about 60 percent of parking stalls are currently filled up at the airport at around 4 p.m. However, that is expected to increase, and recommended people get dropped off or take a ride share to the airport.

