HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaiian Airlines expecting 12,000 passengers to fly inter-island on Thanksgiving

The busiest travel week of the year has arrived, and passengers hope this holiday season is far less stressful than last year, which saw thousands of cancellati
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:42 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The busiest travel week of the year has arrived, and passengers hope this holiday season is far less stressful than last year, which saw thousands of cancellations.

Hawaiian Airlines said demand seems to be on pace with last year.

On Thursday, Hawaiian Airlines expects around 12,000 people to travel on inter-island flights for Thanksgiving Day.

There are some potential storms forecast for the eastern part of the continental U.S.

Hawaiian told us it is fully staffed and ready to prepare for any potential impacts or disruptions, but travelers should check for any possible changes.

Some told us the busiest travel day of the year wasn’t as bad as they thought it would be.

“It was a pretty full flight. It wasn’t too bad,” said Reena Takamura. There was some traffic getting to the airport, but luckily, I had TSA PreCheck, so the line was pretty smooth.”

The Department of Transportation said about 60 percent of parking stalls are currently filled up at the airport at around 4 p.m. However, that is expected to increase, and recommended people get dropped off or take a ride share to the airport.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large U.S. Navy aircraft ended up in shallow waters of Kaneohe Bay on Monday afternoon after...
Environmental impacts feared after Navy aircraft overshoots runway, ends up in Kaneohe Bay
A number of top local recruits will soon be joining the program including a UH Lab senior,...
Volleyball standout turned down plenty of other offers to play in the place she loves
HPD responding to crash blocking Nimitz Highway at Kalihi Street
Motorcyclist dies after plowing into city bus, getting struck by oncoming car in Kalihi
The Hawaii Volcanoes National Park along with Haleakala National Park will be celebrating a...
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park indoor programs canceled amid COVID spike
Crash
Crash blocks multiple lanes at busy Ala Moana intersection

Latest News

One Lahaina resident, who lost everything, is hoping to bring people together.
This Thanksgiving, a Lahaina family is grateful for what they have despite all they lost
As the state’s visitor arrival numbers recover post-COVID, the Japanese market is a critical...
Special fares and chartered flights aim to reignite Japanese tourism to Hawaii
Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm promises opposition to proposed legalization to legalize marijuana.
Hawaii’s law enforcement community opposes attorney general’s plan to legalize use of marijuana
Paradise Supermart closure following DOH inspection.
DOH inspection finds health hazards at a Maui supermart
First live coconut rhinoceros beetle larvae found on Maui.
First live coconut rhinoceros larvae found on Maui