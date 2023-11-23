HI Now Daily
First live coconut rhinoceros larvae found on Maui

Environmental advocates sound alarm on spreading pests and state’s lack of quarantine rules
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:13 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first live coconut rhinoceros larvae have been found on Maui as environmental advocates are sounding the alarm about spreading invasive pests and say the state has no power to stop it.

Behind the scenes lawmakers and advocates were upset that proposed rules to quarantine infected plants were not moving fast enough and they complained the plant industry had at one point stopped the process.

Lawmakers grilled the Department of Agriculture director at a hearing just as she announced a live invasive pest has been confirmed on Maui.

The State Department of Agriculture announced the first live detection of 17 destructive coconut rhinoceros beetle larvae on Maui. They were found Tuesday by an arborist who was cutting down coconut palm trees in Kihei. The site was near Lipoa Parkway along Ala Hula Street.

“Once they devastate the coconut trees, we have found them in fruit trees, papayas, ulu, bananas, that have cultural significance,” said Sharon Hurd, Department of Agriculture, director.

Lawmakers and community advocates are worried about spreading invasive pests.

State senator Chris Lee played phone recording from the Waimanalo neighborhood board chair of what sounded like a cacophony of critters.

“You can hear that. That’s the sound of what is typical of the Big Island right now with a plethora of coqui which unfortunately now are all over the place,” said Lee.

Christy Martin of the Coordinating Group on Alien Pest Species says the cause of the spread is the live plant trade and nurseries. She says the state has no laws to quarantine and stop the movement of infected plants.

“We don’t have the tools in the tool box to be able to do the sensible thing with regulations and instead all of those costs of all of those pests get passed on to us,” said Martin.

“The (little fire) ants come in and they attack people in their beds at night,” she added.

Sharon Hurd, director of the Department of Agriculture says the rule making process could have been faster but she blames a lack of staff not will.

“Our intent at the department was not to delay the rule making process, but was to insert additional rules,” said Hurd.

“What we wanted to insert was a process from detection to quarantine,” she added.

The Department of Agriculture expects to have an interim rule for little fire ants to be ready in January, but Hurd says it could be a year before new permanent rules are implemented.

