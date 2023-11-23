First Alert Weather: Warning-level surf rising for most north and west shores

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning has been issued from noon Thursday until 6 p.m. Friday for the north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and the north shores of Maui as a large northwest swell builds.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said surf on north shores is forecast to build to 15 to 20 feet Thursday afternoon as swell forerunners arrive and peak at 25 to 35 feet Friday morning before declining to 20 to 25 feet Friday afternoon.

West shores under the warning are forecast to rise as high as 8 to 14 feet Thursday afternoon, peak at 18 to 24 feet Friday morning and then decline slightly to 15 to 20 feet Friday afternoon.

Beachgoers should stay well away from the shoreline due to strong breaking waves that could sweep you out into the water. Waves may also wash across some coastal roadways with the high tide late Thursday night into Friday morning.

Boaters should also be aware of wave breaking at harbor entrances and channels that will make navigating dangerous. A small craft advisory is also posted for coastal and channel waters exposed to the swell for seas of 8 to 13 feet.

