Federal judge denies bail for accused West Oahu gang leader

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An alleged West Oahu gang leader being held on gambling and drug charges will remain in custody through his trial.

A federal judge denied a request for release on bail for Edward Caspino.

The 46-year-old is accused of operating large-scale chicken fights, as well as a game room in Waianae.

Prosecutors pushed to keep him locked up, saying he was a flight risk and danger to the community due to several prior felony convictions.

Caspino is also charged with distributing methamphetamine in the summer of 2021. Still, his attorney says those alleged offenses are two years old and should not be a determining factor in keeping him detained.

“If he’s such a danger to that community, they should have filed the charges then,” said Caspino’s attorney, William Harrison. “Now they come into court because they know that he can get out on bail on the gambling charges, which actually, in the scheme of things, are minor charges.”

Harrison also argues that Caspino could follow specific terms if he were released.

“He’s a lifelong resident here,” Harrison said. “His whole family. He’s got five kids over here. There’s nothing that they can show me at this point that he’s a danger and he cannot abide by conditions.”

The prosecution declined to comment.

Harrison is exploring options to have the court reconsider its decision.

The trial is scheduled to begin in January.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.