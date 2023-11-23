Episode 181: How to go plant-based without the struggle

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In this episode of “Muthaship,” we’re delving into Japanese vegan cuisine with vegan chef and author Lillian Cumic.

The healthy cook lived in Japan for three years.

She explains how you can transform your favorite dishes into vegan versions and talks about some of the plant-based and gluten-free recipes she developed in her newly released cookbook, “Hawaii Washoku.”

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.