Episode 181: How to go plant-based without the struggle

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 1:01 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In this episode of “Muthaship,” we’re delving into Japanese vegan cuisine with vegan chef and author Lillian Cumic.

The healthy cook lived in Japan for three years.

She explains how you can transform your favorite dishes into vegan versions and talks about some of the plant-based and gluten-free recipes she developed in her newly released cookbook, “Hawaii Washoku.”

